Amgen and AXT slump while Adobe and Tiffany advance

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Amgen Inc., down $11.50 to $168.61

Investors were disappointed with results from a study of the biotech drugmaker's costly cholesterol medication Repatha.

Adobe Systems Inc., up $4.66 to $127.01

The software company's first-quarter profit and revenue were stronger than Wall Street expected.

Tiffany & Co., up $2.44 to $92.42

The jewelry retailer did better than expected in the latest quarter thanks to strong sales in China and Japan.

AXT Inc., down $1.05 to $5.55

The chip components supplier said a fire at its Beijing factory will reduce first-quarter revenue by more than $1 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up 91 cents to $36.34

The steel maker gave strong forecasts for the fourth quarter and said prices are rising.

Public Storage, up $1.95 to $222.49

Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks climbed as bond yields fell.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., down 19 cents to $13.73

Banks fell as bond yields and interest rates decreased.

Cintas Corp., up $5.63 to $124.87

The uniform maker said regulators approved its $2 billion purchase of G&K Services and aren't requiring it to sell any businesses.