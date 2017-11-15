Amid global electric-car buzz, Toyota bullish on hydrogen

TOYOTA, Japan — Nov 15, 2017, 11:04 PM ET
In this Oct. 30, 2017, photo, workers of Toyota Motor Corp. set hydrogen-stored tanks, in yellow, to be placed into a Mirai fuel cell vehicle at the automaker's Motomachi plant, in Toyota, western Japan. Toyota is banking on a futuristic “electrification” auto technology called hydrogen fuel cells for its zero-emissions option. The Associated Press got a tour of Toyota’s Motomachi plant that assembles the Mirai fuel cell vehicle. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

Toyota is banking on hydrogen fuel cells, a futuristic "electrification" auto technology, as its zero-emissions option, just as most of the world is going gung-ho for electric vehicles to reduce auto emissions and end reliance on fossil fuels,

Toyota says electric vehicles that run on batteries are best suited for short urban commutes, with hydrogen being a more practical energy choice.

Not everyone is sold on that idea.

The Associated Press got a look at a Toyota factory that assembles the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, where the usual robots with swinging arms are missing and workers fit parts into place by hand with craftsmanship-like care. The big moment on the assembly line comes when bulbous yellow tanks of hydrogen are rolled over and delicately fitted into each car's underside.

