AP Source: PSA expected to announce Opel purchase on Monday

A person briefed on the matter says French carmaker PSA Group is expected to announce Monday that it has purchased General Motors' European car business.

The announcement could still be delayed by last-minute snags but is likely to be made in France, says the person, who didn't want to be identified because the deal hasn't been formally announced.

The purchase price and exact terms of how the Opel and Vauxhall brands would be transferred to PSA were not available Friday afternoon. But a research-sharing agreement is likely to be included because numerous GM vehicles are at least partly engineered in Germany.

Both sides confirmed last month that they were in talks about a sale.

A PSA spokeswoman declined to comment on the announcement.