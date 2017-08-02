Apple, Illumina rise; AMC Entertainment, GGP fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $7.09 to $157.14

Apple reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting as demand for iPhones continued to rise. It also gave a strong forecast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down $5.60 to $15.20

The movie theater operator previewed a grim second quarter earnings report amid a disappointing summer at the box office.

Illumina Inc., up $25.55 to $197.85

The genetic testing tools company reported results that beat analysts' expectations.

Mondelez International Inc., up 48 cents to $44.10

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum reported results that beat analysts' forecasts. The company also said its CEO would step down.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down 85 cents to $10.10

The retailer reported a weak profit and sales that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

GGP Inc., down $1.13 to $21.91

The shopping mall real estate investment trust said it isn't planning to sell itself.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $6.34 to $70.99

Falling prices for generic drugs led to a weak profit forecast for the distributor of prescription medications.

Humana Inc., up $10.32 to $241.09

The health insurer reported earnings that came in well ahead of analysts' estimates. It also raised its forecast for the year.