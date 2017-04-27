Under Armour, Comcast gain on earnings; Southwest drops

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Under Armour Inc., up $1.96 to $21.67

The athletic apparel maker reported higher costs but still beat Wall Street's expectations for the first quarter.

Comcast Corp., up 80 cents to $39.59

The cable TV and entertainment company reported first-quarter earnings that were far higher than analysts had expected.

Union Pacific Corp., up $3.36 to $113.59

The railroad operator's first-quarter profit climbed 9 percent as the company hauled more freight, increased prices and worked to control costs.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.42 to $43.98

The airline said its earnings plunged 67 percent in the first quarter as higher costs offset higher revenue from airfares.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.19 to $55.75

The company reported a 32 percent drop in first-quarter earnings as it flew more passengers but took in less revenue on average from each one. Costs for labor and fuel also rose.

Paypal Holdings Inc., up $2.74 to $47.15

The digital payments company reported earnings that easily surpassed Wall Street's forecasts.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., down $4.25 to $39.15

The tire maker posted earnings and revenue that fell far short of what analysts were expecting.

ServiceNow Inc., up $3.41 to $94.33

The maker of automation software for businesses reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's forecasts.