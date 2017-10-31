Under Armour cuts outlook again and shares plunge

Under Armour is cutting its annual outlook again, sending shares plunging 12 percent before the opening bell.

The Baltimore company posted a profit of $54.2 million, or 12 cents per share, Tuesday. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 22 cents per share, which was actually 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue of $1.41 billion, however, is shy of analyst projections for $1.49 billion.

Under Armour Inc., more importantly, lowered its annual per-share earnings forecast to between 18 cents and 20 cents per share, about half what it told investors to expect in August.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA