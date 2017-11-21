Asian shares advance as Wall Street regains ground

Asian shares rose Tuesday after Wall Street regained lost ground overnight amid subdued trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 percent to finish at 22,416.48, while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.1 percent to 2,530.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1 percent to 29,553.81. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,963.50. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4 percent to 3,404.92. Southeast Asian shares were mixed.

WALL STREET: U.S. trading has been relatively light ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 0.1 percent to 2,582.14. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 percent to 23,430.33. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.1 percent to 6,790.71. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 0.7 percent to 1,503.40.

NORTH KOREA: Nervousness about North Korea did little to cloud investor sentiment in Asia, instead lifting defense-related stocks in Japan. President Donald Trump put North Korea on America's terrorism blacklist, despite questions about Pyongyang's support for international attacks beyond the assassination of its leader's half brother in February. IHI Corp. gained 1.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries edged up 0.8 percent.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "Aggregating all the moves seen in financial markets overnight we have to conclude that it's been a quiet, yet positive session and the leads suggest the bulls will be the happier camp through Asia today," Chris Weston of IG said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 2 cents to $56.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 3 cents to $62.25 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.49 yen from 112.62 late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1747 from $1.1733.

