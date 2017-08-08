Avis and SeaWorld drop while Michael Kors and Envision rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Avis Budget Group Inc., down $3.30 to $30.90

The rental car company cut its annual earnings forecast as low prices and rising costs continue to hurt its business.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down 85 cents to $12.76

The theme park company reported weak revenue as it struggles to attract customers, and lowered its annual forecast.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., up $8.02 to $45.25

The luxury handbag and clothing company had a better-than-expected first quarter and gave a strong outlook.

Snyder's-Lance Inc., up $4.18 to $39.08

The snack maker gave a more optimistic annual forecast after it reported its quarterly results.

Marriott International Inc., down $2.22 to $103.95

Analysts said the hotel chain's North American business is struggling even as its international hotels continue to do well.

Envision Healthcare Corp., up 50 cents to $55.55

The ambulatory surgery center company said it will sell its medical transportation business to KKR.

CVS Health Corp., down 55 cents to $78.57

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

Albemarle Corp., down $7.67 to $115.41

The specialty chemicals company's sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Depomed Inc., down $3.08 to $6.15

The drugmaker cut its revenue forecast for the year as scrutiny of opioid pain medications affects its sales.