Baxter and Equifax while Disney and JC Penney climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
J.C. Penney Co., up 42 cents to $3.17
The retailer said an important sales measurement grew for the first time in more than a year.
Walt Disney Co., up $2.10 to $104.78
The entertainment company said it received bigger payments for ESPN and announced more "Star Wars" movies.
News Corp., up 74 cents to $15.10
The publisher of the Wall Street Journal surpassed analyst expectations in its latest quarter.
Nvidia Corp., up $10.82 to $216.14
The graphics chip maker announced another strong quarter and said it will buy back more stock.
Equifax Inc., down 21 cents to $108.74
The credit reporting agency said its profit fell 27 percent, its first results since it disclosed a huge data breach.
Endo International PLC, up 84 cents to $6.93
In spite of falling generic drug sales, the company had a stronger quarter than Wall Street had forecast.
Baxter International Inc., down $1.35 to $64.04
Health care companies have lagged the market recently and they took sharp losses Friday.
Campbell Soup Co., up $1.78 to $47.42
Companies that sell packaged foods and household goods did better than the rest of the market Friday.