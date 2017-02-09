B.F. Rich Closing Its Doors, Laying off Roughly 130 Workers

B.F. Rich Windows & Doors is shutting down, laying off all of its roughly 130 workers.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2k6PARX) the Ogletown-based business that manufactures energy-efficient doors and windows told employees and customers this week that it plans to close later this month.

Company officials said in a statement that B.F. Rich had been struggling financially since 2007. It's unclear if workers would be offered severance packages.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the company had not submitted a so-called WARN notice to the Delaware Department of Labor. Federal law requires companies to notify the state before a plant closure or mass layoff.

Founded in 1957, B.F. Rich serves 15 states along the East Coast from Maine to South Carolina and as far west as Ohio and Tennessee.

———

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com