Boeing and Acuity Brands skid while Lennar and Hormel jump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Boeing Co., down $3.38 to $327.44
Industrial companies took some of the worst losses after China proposed tariffs on aircraft and other items.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down 9 cents to $40.60
The chain of restaurants and arcades gave disappointing sales forecasts for the current year.
Acuity Brands Inc., down $5.30 to $129.48
The lighting company reported a smaller quarterly profit than analysts had expected.
Lennar Corp., up $5.73 to $62.82
The homebuilder posted better sales than Wall Street had forecast.
U.S. Steel Corp., down 1 cent to $34.99
China's list of $50 billion in possible tariffs also included imported steel.
Hormel Foods Inc., up $1.65 to $35.87
Shares of food and consumer goods makers rose as investors bought those high-dividend stocks for their yield.
Range Resources Corp., down 17 cents to $13.78
Energy companies sank along with oil prices as investors worried that trade tensions could slow down growth in the global economy.
Cloudera Inc., down $8.95 to $13.29
The technology company's fiscal year forecasts disappointed analysts.