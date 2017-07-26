Boeing beats 2Q profit forecasts

CHICAGO — Jul 26, 2017, 8:03 AM ET
In this Monday, June 12, 2017, photo, a U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. The Boeing Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP PhotoThe Associated Press
In this Monday, June 12, 2017, photo, a U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. The Boeing Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Boeing is reporting second-quarter net income of $1.76 billion, after suffering a loss a year earlier.

The Chicago company had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.55 per share, blowing past the per-share forecast of $2.32 from industry analysts, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.74 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10 per share, with revenue of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Shares of Boeing Co. have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

—————

Keywords: Boeing, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings