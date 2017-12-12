Boeing and Comcast rise while Casey's and Edison stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Boeing Co., up $6.78 to $289.94

The aerospace company raised its dividend and said it will buy back $18 billion in stock.

Casey's General Stores Inc., down $14.07 to $107.18

The discount retailer's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of estimates.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up 11 cents to $32.38

The retailer said sales in the current quarter have been strong so far.

Macerich Inc., up $3.18 to $66.47

Shopping mall operators rose after Australian company Westfield agreed to be bought by France's Unibail-Rodamco for $15.7 billion.

Comcast Corp., up $1.07 to $39.51

The Wall Street Journal said the cable TV and entertainment company is no longer in talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox.

Seagate Technology PLC, up $1.65 to $42.12

The electronic storage maker said it will eliminate 500 jobs and cut about $65 million in additional annual spending.

Edison International Inc., down $4.40 to $68.58

The utility said it believes authorities are looking into the possibility that wildfires in California started at one of its facilities.

Iron Mountain Inc., down $2.90 to $37.80

The information management company said it will buy IO Data Centers' U.S. business for about $1.32 billion.