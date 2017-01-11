___

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal; 6 employees indicted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. on Wednesday in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion — by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker.

In announcing the charges and the plea bargain, Justice Department prosecutors detailed a large and elaborate scheme inside the German automaker to commit fraud and then cover it up, with at least 40 employees allegedly involved in destroying evidence.

Prosecutors may have trouble bringing the executives to trial in the U.S. German law generally bars extradition of the country's citizens except within the European Union.

Still, the criminal charges are a major breakthrough for a Justice Department that been under pressure to hold individuals accountable for corporate misdeeds ever since the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump leaving his global business — to be run by his sons

NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking with presidential precedent, Donald Trump said Wednesday he will continue to profit from his global business empire after he enters the White House this month.

The Trump Organization, which will be run by the president-elect's adult sons and a longtime company executive, will pursue new deals in the U.S. but will not enter new foreign arrangements while he is in office, his lawyer said at a news conference.

Trump will put his business assets in a trust but will hand over the management of his international real estate development, property management and licensing company based in New York.

Yet the arrangement, which tracks closely with plans Trump has described in recent weeks, falls short of calls by some ethics experts — and the Office of Government Ethics — for him to sell off his businesses and put the proceeds in a blind trust overseen by an independent manager.

No wiggle room: Many companies don't keep enough cash

NEW YORK (AP) — When Rafael Romis started his website design company five years ago, he kept enough cash on hand to last about two weeks. That worked well until the company's income taxes had to be paid.

Romis, whose company is located in Los Angeles, had to use personal savings to restore Weberous' cash reserves.

Companies with cash problems often have overestimated how much revenue they'd have and underestimated expenses. It's especially a problem for new owners. These owners may also not be adequately prepared for the seasonality of their business, or for the slow payment practices of their customers — particularly if the customer is a government.

What we learned at the Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — This year's North American International Auto Show reflects an industry that's flush with cash but uncertain about the future.

Multi-million-dollar displays show new versions of big sellers like the Toyota Camry, GMC Terrain and Honda Odyssey. New technology, from gesture controls in BMWs to further advances in self-driving cars, is everywhere. Auto companies are making big promises, like Chinese automaker GAC's plan to sell a vehicle in the U.S. by the end of 2019 and Volvo's goal of preventing all fatal crashes in its vehicles by 2020.

But there could be bumps ahead. U.S. sales are leveling off and the Trump administration could change the rules on trade. And it's not yet clear which companies will be the winners in a future of car-sharing and self-driving.

World Economic Forum says capitalism needs urgent change

LONDON (AP) — Reforming the very nature of capitalism will be needed to combat the growing appeal of populist political movements around the world, the World Economic Forum said Wednesday.

Getting higher economic growth, it added, is necessary but insufficient to heal the fractures in society that were evident in the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

In a wide-ranging report from the organizer of the annual gathering of political and business leaders in the Swiss resort of Davos, the WEF identified "rising income and wealth disparity" as potentially the biggest driver in global affairs over the next ten years.

Airbus ups plane deliveries in 2016 but new orders drop

PARIS (AP) — Airbus delivered a record number of planes last year despite engine and cabin production problems, even as new orders slumped for both the European manufacturer and its U.S. rival Boeing.

An unlikely customer provided a big boost to the industry in 2016: Iran, scheduled to receive its first Airbus plane in years Wednesday as part of a multibillion-dollar deal made possible by a hard-fought nuclear agreement.

Airbus executives played down concerns that the industry is facing a downturn after a long-running buying spree by Mideast and Asian carriers, but refused to issue forecasts for this year. China's slowdown and volatile fuel prices threaten to weigh on aircraft orders.

Deficits and debt seem not atop GOP priorities these days

WASHINGTON (AP) — For decades, congressional Republicans have pushed to slash the budget and reduce the size of the federal government, especially during the eight years Democratic President Barack Obama was in office.

Now that Republican President-elect Donald Trump is poised to take charge, deficits and debt have slid down the GOP's list of priorities.

The first significant piece of legislation under unified Republican rule is a budget measure that, as a prerequisite for a speedy repeal of the Affordable Care Act, endorses deficits adding almost $10 trillion to the debt over the coming decade.

Trump's HHS pick faces calls for probe of stock trades

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the nation's top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge gleaned as a senior member of Congress.

Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., was chosen by Trump in part because of his plan to repeal "Obamacare," and his confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs. Financial issues could take the hearings in a different direction, however, to determine whether there were any potential violations of federal law.

The Trump transition team says Price, chairman of the House Budget Committee, has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules.

Chao says private investors can help boost transportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The incoming Trump administration is looking to "unleash the potential" of private investors to boost the national transportation networks that underpin the U.S. economy, Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao told lawmakers Wednesday.

Economic gains are being "jeopardized" by aging infrastructure, rising highway fatalities, growing congestion and a failure to keep pace with emerging technologies, Chao testified before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Chao, 63, is expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate. She was labor secretary during George W. Bush's administration and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Her husband is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

DirecTV Now: A trial is free; but it's a hard sell for some

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T says the market for its new internet cable service, DirecTV Now, could be as large as 20 million households. To put it to the test, I farmed out part of this review to several friends and relatives. It's TV, it's fun, it's a free trial with no hassle. Why wouldn't people jump at the chance to try something new?

As it turned out, almost nobody did.

Maybe my picks, while a diverse bunch, just aren't "early adopters" — those who jump to try out new technology.

But their hesitation might also foreshadow some challenges for AT&T. Most of my friends and family are happy enough with their current TV options that they felt no need to try something different, even when it was free. (DirecTV Now costs $35 and up after a one-week free trial.)

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,954.28. The S&P 500 index added 6.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,275.32. The Nasdaq gained 11.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,563.65.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.43, or 2.8 percent, to close at $52.25 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, gained $1.46, or 2.7 percent, at $55.10 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added 5 cents to $1.59 a gallon and heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas futures slipped 5 cents to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.