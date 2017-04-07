___

Hiring slows, but US unemployment falls to 10-year low

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 98,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, but unemployment fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest level in nearly a decade.

After weak jobs report and Syria strikes, stocks stand still

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. indexes ended slightly lower as losses in banks and energy companies canceled out gains in lower-risk assets like household goods makers. The day began with a somewhat disappointing March jobs report and news of U.S. missile strikes against Syria. Defense contractors and the price of oil rose.

Twitter: U.S. backs down on seeking anti-Trump user records

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government has dropped its request for Twitter to produce records that could identify users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump, the company said Friday. As a result, Twitter is withdrawing a federal lawsuit that challenged the government's request. On Thursday, Twitter charged that efforts by the government to "unmask" the people behind the account violated the First Amendment.

Google expands fact checking in news searches

NEW YORK (AP) — Google will expand the use of "fact check" tags in search results — the tech industry's latest effort to combat false and misleading news stories. People who search for a topic in Google's main search engine or the Google News section will see a conclusion such as "mostly true" or "false" next to stories that had been fact checked. Google is working with a group of more than 100 news organizations and fact-checking groups.

Panera is next step for JAB Holdings and low-profile family

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Its brands are some of the best known in the U.S.: names like Coty, Jimmy Choo, Krispy Kreme, Keurig Green Mountain, and now Panera Bread. But the same can't be said of Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings Co. and the low-profile, wealthy family behind it.

Delta cancels flights for third day after storm hits Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta has canceled about 3,000 flights this week in the aftermath of a thunder storm in Atlanta. The cancellations top the number of flights grounded by a major technology breakdown last summer.

Consumer borrowing up solid $15.2 billion in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers stepped up their borrowing in February as a rebound in use of credit cards offset a slowdown in borrowing on autos and student loans. The Federal Reserve says that total borrowing rose $15.2 billion in February. It was the biggest gain in three months and an acceleration from January's increase of $10.9 billion.

Uber fires back at Google spinoff in self-driving car case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is refuting claims that its expansion into self-driving cars hinges on trade secrets stolen from a Google spinoff, arguing that its ride-hailing service has been working on potentially superior technology. The defense presented in documents filed Friday in San Francisco federal court marks Uber's first detailed response to explosive allegations that its self-driving cars are using a crucial piece of technology designed by Waymo, a company created from Google's work on autonomous vehicles.

KFC to stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics

NEW YORK (AP) — KFC says it plans to stop serving chicken raised with antibiotics important to human medicine. The fried chicken chain says the change will be completed by the end of next year at all its U.S. restaurants.

Drug epidemic: 1 small-town mayor takes on pill distributors

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Fed up with the drug epidemic in West Virginia, one small-town mayor has joined the ranks of communities suing some of the biggest U.S. drug distributors. Mayor Reba Honacker of Welch, West Virginia, wants distributors to pay for the damage done by addiction to her community. Lawyers say similar lawsuits filed by local communities are part of a growing push that could ultimately rival the scope of litigation against big tobacco companies over smoking.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,355.54.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 6.85 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,656.10.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 1.14 points, 0.02 percent, to 5,877.71.

U.S. oil added 54 cents, or 1 percent, to $52.24 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, rose 35 cents to $55.24 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline gained 2 cents to $1.75 a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cent to $1.63 a gallon. Natural gas slid 7 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.