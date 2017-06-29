___

Global cyberattack may have aimed for havoc, not extortion

PARIS (AP) — Security experts say the cyberattack that has locked up computers around the world while demanding a ransom may not be an extortion attempt after all, but an effort to create havoc in Ukraine.

———

What Amazon wants from Whole Foods: Data on shopping habits

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon's nearly $14 billion deal for Whole Foods isn't just about getting more than 460 grocery stores. Ultimately, Amazon wants to sell Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers alike even more goods and services — including stuff they might not even realize they need. For that, Amazon will tap data-driven insights into how shoppers behave offline. Amazon could reconfigure stores to make them more profitable and suggest goods and services beyond groceries.

———

Trump's crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's latest tweets attacking a female TV host would get him fired, or at least reprimanded if he were a regular person or even regular CEO. Of course, he isn't. But experts say it's a mistake to think that because the president is getting away with sending out crude tweets, others would too.

———

Walgreens ends its attempt to buy Rite Aid

NEW YORK (AP) — Walgreens ends its buyout bid for Rite Aid, instead striking a new, smaller deal to buy stores and inventory. The companies had faced regulatory scrutiny over the proposed takeover.

———

Murdoch takeover bid for Sky delayed for extra scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government stalled Twenty-First Century Fox's takeover of the Sky pay television and broadband network Thursday after regulators said the deal could give Rupert Murdoch and his family too much influence over the country's media. But investors and experts said the deal's completion could be merely a matter of time as the concerns could be addressed by concessions by Twenty-First Century Fox.

———

Trump plan would expand oil drilling in Arctic and Atlantic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking steps to expand oil drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans as President Donald Trump continues to push for U.S. "energy dominance" in the global market. The Interior Department says it is rewriting a five-year drilling plan established by the Obama administration, with an eye toward opening areas in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. It's one of six initiatives the president unveiled Thursday in hopes of generating more energy exports and jobs.

———

GOP may keep some Obama tax hikes to save health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republicans are considering keeping President Barack Obama's tax increase on wealthier people's investments. The money would be used to bolster their proposed health care subsidies in a bid to mollify moderate GOP senators and salvage the party's struggling health care bill. Also in play is a proposal from conservatives to let insurers offer any plan they'd like, including ones with skimpy benefits and low premiums. It's unclear if either idea will survive.

———

If GOP can't repeal Obamacare, how can they overhaul taxes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans' struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing efforts to overhaul America's tax system, another one of President Donald Trump's top priorities. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the health bill, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation.

———

Steep slide in tech companies pulls US stocks lower

A steep slide in technology companies pulled U.S. stocks lower Thursday, erasing gains from the previous day. Investors also sold big-dividend stocks as bond yields rose. Banks and energy stocks bucked the broader market decline. Crude oil prices closed higher for the sixth straight day. The shift out of the technology sector came as investors bet central bankers may be ready to lift rates.

———

Greta Van Susteren out as MSNBC host

NEW YORK (AP) — Greta Van Susteren is out as a host for MSNBC, where she has worked just shy of six months after losing her job at Fox News Channel last year. The network announced Thursday that she'll be replaced by Ari Melber. Van Susteren has had shows on all three cable news networks — CNN, Fox and MSNBC. She was a longtime host at Fox News Channel, but left the network last summer.

———

Blue Apron delivers flat first day on stock market

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was not hungry for Blue Apron. The meal-kit company's stock was flat Thursday after its first full day on the stock market.

———

Debt deadline now October, CBO says as deficit spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government estimate says the drop-dead deadline for Congress to increase the government's borrowing authority and avoid a devastating economic default is early to mid-October. The Congressional Budget Office also predicts the federal budget deficit will spike to $693 billion this year. That's $134 billion more than it predicted in January, mostly because of slipping tax revenue projections.

———

Large study links key pesticide to weakened honeybee hives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A large study finds yet more honeybee problems with a common but much criticized pesticide. Scientists studying real-life conditions in the field saw honeybee hives in Hungary and England were significantly weaker after the bees fed on plants where the seeds were treated with neonicotinoids. But bees weren't harmed when the same experiment was done in Germany. Scientists think that the insecticide hurts hives that are already weakened by disease, parasites or poor diet.

———

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 20.99 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,419.70. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 167.58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 21,287.03. The Nasdaq composite lost 90.06 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,144.35.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 19 cents to settle at $44.93 a barrel in New York. Brent, the international standard, gained 9 cents to close at $47.63 in London. Wholesale gasoline held steady at $1.48 per gallon. Heating oil added 1 cent to $1.45 per gallon. Natural gas slipped 5 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.