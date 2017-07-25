___

As McDonald's works on transforming, $1 sodas boost US sales

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — McDonald's is trying to modernize its image by rolling out delivery and promising fresh beef in Quarter Pounders. But for now, $1 sodas are helping get people in the door. The Illinois-based company says domestic sales rose 3.9 percent at established locations during the second quarter.

———

Chipotle's sales, profit rise amid recovery efforts

DENVER (AP) — Chipotle says its sales rose during the second quarter as it worked on recovering from past food scares. But the Denver-based chain noted that recent events show it still has "a lot of opportunity" to improve its operations.

———

By a hair, Senate votes to debate GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie, the Senate voted by a hair Tuesday to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. The vote gives President Donald Trump and GOP leaders a crucial initial victory but launches a weeklong debate promising an uncertain final outcome.

———

Trump weighs re-nominating Yellen or choosing Cohn instead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's considering either re-nominating Janet Yellen for a second term as Fed chair or replacing her with someone else, possibly Gary Cohn, who leads his National Economic Council. Yellen, nominated by President Barack Obama, was the first woman to lead the central bank. She has declined to say whether she wants to serve another term.

———

IRS sees big drop in identity theft, stolen tax refunds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is seeing a big drop in the number of identity theft victims after the agency teamed up with tax preparers to fight the problem. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said Tuesday that the number of victims was nearly cut in half last year, compared to the previous year. At the same time, he said, more businesses are being targeted. Thieves use stolen identities to try to obtain fraudulent tax refunds.

———

U.S. stocks back to records as corporate profits keep rising

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes returned to record heights Tuesday as corporate profits continued to come in better than analysts expected. McDonald's and Caterpillar were among the big companies reporting healthier-than-forecast earnings. Higher prices for oil, metals and other commodities helped to lift energy and raw-materials companies, while tech stocks took a rare turn lagging the rest of the market after results for Seagate Technology and others in the industry fell short of expectations.

———

GM 2Q net earnings fall on loss from sale of European unit

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' second-quarter net profit fell more than 40 percent as the carmaker lost money on the pending sale of its European unit and warned it still faces billions of dollars in further losses to come. GM made net income of $1.66 billion, compared with a record $2.87 billion a year ago.

———

Republicans moving to repeal financial rule opposed by banks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Continuing to target government regulations, a Republican-led House voted Tuesday to overturn a rule that would let consumers join together to sue their banks or credit card companies rather than use an arbitrator to resolve a dispute. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized the rule just two weeks ago.

———

Celgene Corp. to pay $280M to settle cancer drug fraud suit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A New Jersey pharmaceutical company has agreed to pay $280 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging it committed fraud promoting two cancer drugs for unapproved purposes. Celgene denies wrongdoing and says it settled to avoid uncertainty, distraction and expensive litigation.

———

Cyber staff: Wisconsin company offers to microchip employees

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand. Three Square Market says it expects about 50 employees to take advantage of the technology. The chips are the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger. CEO Todd Westby expects the chip technology to eventually be used in air travel, public transit and retail.

———

With Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors finds shoes to match its bags

LONDON (AP) — American fashion accessories maker Michael Kors is buying luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo in a deal worth $1.35 billion (896 million pounds). The move is meant to help Michael Kors' brand regain some luster, with Jimmy Choo counting Jennifer Lopez, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Beyonce among its fans.

———

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 7.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to an all-time high of 2,477.08. It was the first gain for the index in four days. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.26, or 0.5 percent, to 21,613.43. The Nasdaq composite added 1.37 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,412.17.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.55, or 3.3 percent, to settle at $47.89 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.60, or 3.3 percent, to $50.20 a barrel. Natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil gained 5 cents to $1.57 per gallon and wholesale gasoline climbed 4 cents to $1.60 per gallon.