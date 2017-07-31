___

AP Analysis: Most automakers slow to fix dangerous air bags

DETROIT (AP) — A government effort to speed up recalls of more than 21 million of the most dangerous Takata air bag inflators is falling short, according to an analysis of completion rates by The Associated Press. Nearly 10 million inflators with the highest risk of rupturing remained in use as of March 31, the latest documents filed by 10 automakers with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show.

———

Environmentalists rip proposed Foxconn permit rollbacks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to eliminate key environmental regulations as part of an incentive package to lure a $10 billion Foxconn electronics plant to southeastern Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker's incentive bill calls for eliminating environmental impact statements as well as eliminating state permits for filling wetlands, building on lake beds and changing the course of streams.

———

APNewsBreak: Study says films exclude women, Hispanics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Women, Hispanics and the disabled are still among the most underrepresented groups in popular Hollywood films, according to a new study. The University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism surveyed the top 100 fictional films of 2016 and found little to no meaningful change for women, minorities or LGBT people in film.

———

AP Explains: Threat of a bitcoin split avoided, for now

A threat of a split in the digital currency bitcoin has been avoided for now. A move by users to force a change in the computer code by Monday has worked. Though the change is designed to improve capacity on the increasingly clogged network, some miners had objected because it could reduce transaction fees they collect. But now, a majority of "miners" — the core bitcoin users who verify bitcoin transactions around the world — has signaled support.

———

Discovery and Scripps seek to tie up in $12 billion TV deal

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Discovery Communications will try to buy Scripps Networks for close to $12 billion, tying together two powerful stables of TV shows ranging from Animal Planet to the Food Network. The deal, announced Monday, puts the combined company in a strong position to draw more women viewers.

———

With Uber in turmoil, Lyft's ridership surpasses all of 2016

DETROIT (AP) — Ride-hailing service Lyft carried more passengers through June this year than it did in all of last year as it benefited from rival Uber's missteps. The company says ridership through June surpassed the 162.5 million rides it gave in all of 2016.

———

Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is setting an aggressive deadline to pass the first tax code rewrite since 1986. A White House aide says officials hope to have the House pass a tax overhaul in October that the Senate can approve in November. There are scant details about the rewrite itself, but the administration is planning a significant amount of promotion to generate support for it.

———

Stocks inch up as media and bank gains cancel out tech dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finish slightly higher as cable companies rise and banks gain ground as well. Technology companies including Facebook take losses, leaving major stock indexes little changed.

———

'Dunkirk' conquers box office for second straight week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Emoji Movie" has a happy face after overcoming bad reviews to debut in second place at the weekend box office, but not the big grin "Dunkirk" has after claiming the top spot for two weeks in a row. The Christopher Nolan World War II drama added another $26.6 million to its haul over the weekend, bringing its domestic ticket total over $101 million in just two weeks.

———

Billions down the drain as new nuclear plants scrapped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billions of dollars spent on two new nuclear reactors in South Carolina have gone up in smoke when the owners nixed plans to finish them because of delays and cost overruns. The decision Monday deals a severe blow to the industry's future. The reactors were set to be among the first built in the U.S. in decades.

———

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,470.30. The Dow Jones industrial average continued to build on its record highs. It gained 60.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,891.12. The Nasdaq composite lost 26.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,348.12.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 46 cents to $50.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 13 cents to $52.65 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to $1.71 a gallon. Heating oil added 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas plunged 15 cents, or 5 percent, to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.