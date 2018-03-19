___

How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook likes can tell a lot about a person. Maybe even enough to fuel a voter-manipulation effort like the one a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm stands accused of — and which Facebook may have enabled. A Trump-affiliated group, Cambridge Analytica, reportedly tapped similar techniques to try to influence elections using data, including likes, inappropriately obtained on tens of millions of Facebook users. What's not clear is how effective that was.

———

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in a Phoenix suburb. It is the first fatality involving a fully autonomous test vehicle. Uber has suspended all road-testing of such autos in the U.S. and Canada. Depending on who is found to be at fault, the accident could have far-reaching consequences for the development of self-driving vehicles, which have been billed as potentially safer than human drivers.

———

Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire's, the mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt. It's just the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, close stores or go out of business entirely as more people skip the mall and shop online.

———

Maduro's cryptocurrency 'genius' once pushed US sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A chief strategist of Venezuela's government-backed cryptocurrency is a former U.S. congressional intern, and he once organized protests against the same socialist administration he's now helping to circumvent U.S. financial sanctions. Gabriel Jimenez, was catapulted to something of tech stardom in Venezuela last month when he stood alongside President Nicolas Maduro and two Russian businessmen on national TV signing a contract to position the fledgling currency among international investors.

———

Trump bans US use of Venezuelan cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is banning all use by Americans of Venezuelan cryptocurrency, saying that its introduction is intended to skirt U.S. sanctions. In a separate move, the administration also slapped sanctions on four current and former senior Venezuelan officials accused of corruption and mismanagement.

———

NYC launches investigation into Kushner Cos. false filings

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City council member has launched an investigation into the Kushner Cos.' routine filing of paperwork with the city that falsely claimed zero rent-regulated tenants in its buildings. Councilman Ritchie Torres argues that officials should have caught the deception long ago because the dozens of documents are available online for all to see. A tenant rights watchdog found the Kushner Cos. had filed more than 80 documents stating it had no rent-regulated units when it had hundreds.

———

Court filing claims Education Dept illegally got SSN data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges are claiming in court that the Education Department has illegally obtained and used their earnings data in order to limit their student loan relief. A group of former Corinthian students are making the claim in a motion filed over the weekend in federal court in California. The Education Department is declining comment on pending litigation.

———

Fed set to raise rates as Powell gives 1st news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's first meeting under Jerome Powell's leadership will likely end Wednesday with an announcement that the Fed will resume its modest interest rate hikes. But investors will be most attuned to what Powell signals at his first news conference about whether and how he might steer the Fed's policymaking differently from his predecessor, Janet Yellen. Will he, for example, be inclined to step up the pace of Fed rate hikes?

———

Steve Wynn settled with second woman over sex allegations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago. The documents received this month in Las Vegas say Wynn recently went to the FBI to accuse the woman of trying to extort him by threatening to go public with details from the 2006 settlement. The woman's lawyer says her client denies that claim.

———

Facebook drags technology companies down as stocks slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook falls almost 7 percent and leads steep declines in technology stocks as US indexes take sharp losses. The social media company had its worst day in four years following reports that a data mining firm working for the Trump campaign improperly obtained data on 50 million Facebook users. European stocks are down after Britain and European Union representatives said they are making progress arranging Britain's departure from the EU.

———

The Standard & Poor's 500 index sank 39.09 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,712.92. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 335.60 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,610.91. The Nasdaq composite gave up 137.74 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,344.24. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 15.49 points, or 1 percent, to 1,570.56.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $62.06 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 16 cents to $66.05 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline lost 2 cents to $1.92 a gallon. Heating oil remained at $1.91 a gallon. Natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.