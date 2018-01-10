Business on ice: Deep freeze, snow hurt small companies

NEW YORK — Jan 10, 2018, 12:00 PM ET
Tanya LimThe Associated Press
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, photo, Tanya Lim, owner of Play Pals NYC, a dog-walking and cat-sitting service, walks Cannon, left, and Gigi, on New York's Upper West Side. When the temperature in New York plunged because of severe winter weather, so did revenue at Play Pals NYC. Many of Lim’s clients were among the people who decided to work from home because of the cold, so they didn’t need her services. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The severe cold and snow over the past few weeks has hurt many small businesses in the eastern and southern United States.

Restaurants and retailers were among those that suffered the most because few people wanted to go out.

In New York, where temperatures were in single digits, a dog walking service said revenue plunged as clients stayed home and didn't need their pets walked. In Charleston, South Carolina, a catering service lost business as a rare snow and ice storm forced the cancellation of a big corporate conference.

Some companies, however, made some unexpected extra money. A Tallahassee, Florida, plumber had more than 30 calls to fix frozen pipes — its first in nine years of business.

