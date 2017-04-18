Cardinal Health and Goldman Sachs slump while GNC jumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Cardinal Health Inc., down $9.44 to $72.39

The prescription drug distributor forecast weak profits and will buy a group of Medtronic businesses for $6.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $10.67 to $215.59

The financial firm reported disappointing revenue as its trading desks had a poor first quarter.

Johnson & Johnson, down $3.90 to $121.82

The health care products giant's revenue fell short of estimates as sales of key products weakened.

Cabela's Inc., up $3.84 to $57.53

The sporting goods chain accepted a reduced buyout offer from Bass Pro Shops.

Whole Foods Market Inc., up 30 cents to $34.82

Big dividend payers like household goods retailers did better than the rest of the market Tuesday as bond yields dropped.

Kate Spade Inc., down $1.24 to $18.16

The clothing, handbag and accessories company missed analyst expectations in the first quarter.

GNC Holdings Inc., up $1.79 to $9.03

The nutritional supplement retailer, which is trying to turn its business around, had a strong quarter.

Netflix Inc., down $3.89 to $143.36

The streaming video company didn't gain as many subscribers in the first quarter as investors hoped.