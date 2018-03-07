Caterpillar and Dollar Tree sink while H&R Block rallies

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Dollar Tree Inc., down $15.11 to $89.25
The discount retailer had a weak fourth quarter and its forecasts for 2018 disappointed investors.
Caterpillar Inc., down $2.24 to $151.51
Industrial companies slumped as investors felt the departure of Trump adviser Gary Cohn suggests more protectionist trade policies are coming.
H&R Block Inc., up $2.96 to $28.73
The tax preparer did better in the third quarter than analysts had anticipated.
International Paper Co., down $2.70 to $55
The paper and packaging company offered to buy European competitor Smurfit Kappa Group.
AutoDesk Inc., up $17.83 to $137.70
The design software maker topped expectations in its latest quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.54 to $23.89
The teen clothing retailer said its Hollister brand had a strong quarter, and it topped Wall Street expectations.
Brown-Forman Corp., down $3.15 to $52.89
The maker of Jack Daniel's and other alcohol brands forecast a smaller-than-expected profit in 2018.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.92 to $74.26
Energy companies sank along with oil prices after the government said U.S. oil production increased last week.