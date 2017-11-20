Cavium and Alibaba rise while Merck and Marathon Oil fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Cavium Inc., up $8.19 to $84.02

The chipmaker agreed to be bought by competitor Marvell Technology for $6 billion in cash and stock.

Merck & Co., down $1.10 to $54.10

Competitor Roche reported good results from a clinical trial of a cancer drug.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $2.87 to $188

The company will invest $2.88 billion in Sun Art, which runs hundreds of supermarkets across China, taking a 36 percent stake.

Zions Bancorp., up 80 cents to $47.10

The financial holding company said it will change its structure so it faces less government oversight.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 58 cents to $14.47

Energy companies fell with oil prices as investors turned their attention to an OPEC meeting at the end of November.

Best Buy Co., up 52 cents to $56.35

Retailers extended their rally after a spate of strong third-quarter reports Thursday and Friday.

Verizon Communications Inc., up 78 cents to $46.20

Bloomberg News reported that the wireless carrier is close to a streaming deal with the National Football League.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $8.18 to $98.22

The specialty contracting services company had a stronger fiscal first quarter than analysts had expected.