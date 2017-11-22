China criticizes unilateral action after NK sanctions

China's government has criticized "long-arm jurisdiction by other countries" after Washington penalized a group of Chinese companies accused of trading with North Korea.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Wednesday that Beijing abides by U.N. Security Council sanctions over the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology. However, he said, "we oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction."

Lu gave no indication whether Beijing might take action in response.

Washington said Tuesday the companies accused of trading with North Korea will be barred from holding U.S. assets or doing business in the United States.

Beijing has expressed growing frustration with North Korea but rejects allowing individual governments to take action and says any measures should avoid harming the North Korean public.