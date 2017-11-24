China cuts import tariffs on some consumer goods

China is cutting import tariffs on a range of consumer goods amid pressure from the United States, Europe and other governments for better access to its growing domestic market.

The move announced Friday applies to goods including mineral water, baby carriages and ski equipment and comes as Beijing tries to spur economic growth driven by consumer spending instead of trade and investment. The cuts take effect Dec. 1 and would reduce import tariffs on some goods by as much as two-thirds.

It was unclear what impact the change might have on China's trade balance.

China announced a similar cut in duties in 2015 for shoes, clothes and other imported consumer goods.