China promotes 3 potential central bank leaders

Three officials seen as candidates to succeed Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan have been promoted to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee, adding to signs Zhou might be headed for retirement after 15 years in the post.

The officials added to the 204-member Central Committee on Monday include the bank and securities regulators and the party secretary of populous Hubei province.

All three are seen as contenders to succeed Zhou, who is China's most prominent figure in global finance. He is an advocate of market-style reforms and has warned lately about financial risks.

Zhou at 69 is well beyond standard Chinese retirement age but stayed in his post following the last leadership change in 2012 in what was seen as an effort to reassure financial markets.