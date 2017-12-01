Chinese drone maker denies giving data to government

The Chinese company that is the world's biggest maker of commercial drones is denying claims in a U.S. government document circulated online that it might be giving Beijing information about American law enforcement and utility companies.

DJI Ltd. denied suggestions in the document, posted on technology news websites, that it shared information about U.S. utility companies and other "critical infrastructure" with the Chinese government. A company statement said it doesn't look at flight logs, photos or video "unless customers actively upload and share them with us."

The dispute highlights growing concern among governments about potential risks associated with the flood of data generated by smartphones, social media and other technology, including drones.