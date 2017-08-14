Chinese newspaper warns Trump risks 'trade war'

A Chinese state newspaper has warned President Donald Trump "could trigger a trade war" if he goes ahead with plans to launch an investigation into whether China is stealing U.S. technology.

In a commentary written by a researcher at a Commerce Ministry think tank, the China Daily said Trump's possible decision to launch an investigation, which an official says he will announce Monday, could "intensify tensions," especially over intellectual property.

The official told reporters on Saturday the president would order for his trade office to look into whether to launch an investigation under the Trade Act of 1975 of possible Chinse theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.

The Chinese government has yet to comment on the announcement.