Coal miner Peabody emerging from bankruptcy

Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp. said Monday that it has emerged from bankruptcy protection after a year.

The St. Louis company said it reduced costs and slashed its debt load by more than $5 billion in the past year.

Demand for coal has weakened as utilities switch to cheaper natural gas for electricity generation. The downturn has led to thousands of job losses and devastated mining communities.

Nationwide, about 60,000 coal-mining jobs, or more than 40 percent, have disappeared since 2011. U.S. coal production last year hit its lowest level since 1978. In mining towns, many people blame regulations enacted by former President Barack Obama aimed at curbing climate change.

President Donald Trump vowed during the campaign to bring back mining jobs, and last month he signed an executive order aimed at reducing regulations on coal.

Experts question whether a presidential order can restore jobs to an industry that has lost favor in the marketplace, but Peabody is striking a more upbeat note.

CEO Glenn Kellow said Monday that the company has the size and assets — including a wide geographic reach — to be competitive. He said the company will aim to further reduce debt and return cash to shareholders.

Peabody's old shares were extinguished with no value on Monday. New shares will begin trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.