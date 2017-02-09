Coca-Cola Strong in 4Q, but Revenue Erosion Goes On

Coca-Cola's had as strong fourth quarter but its revenue erosion continues, falling for the sixth consecutive quarter.

The world's biggest beverage maker earned $550 million, or 13 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31. A year ago the Atlanta-based company earned $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs and asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share. That's a penny better than what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research anticipated.

Total revenue dropped to $9.41 billion from $10 billion, dragged down partly by a strong dollar, acquisitions and divestitures. Still, this managed to beat the $9.1 billion in revenue that analysts surveyed by Zacks were calling for.

Global sales volume dipped 1 percent, with a 4 percent drop in Latin America and 1 percent increases in both North America and Europe.

Shares of Coca-Cola edged down slightly in Thursday premarket trading.

Coca-Cola's No. 2 executive, James Quincey, is preparing to succeed CEO Muhtar Kent in May. Quincey is expected to oversee a critical period of transformation for Coke, which has also been cutting costs to please shareholders.

Rival PepsiCo Inc. will report its results next week.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

