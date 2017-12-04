Comerica, Fox and General Cable climb while Signet stumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

General Cable Corp., up $7.65 to $29.45

The wiring maker agreed to be bought by Prysmian Group for $30 a share, or $1.5 billion.

Comerica Inc., up $1.33 to $85.11

Banks surged Monday after Senate Republicans passed a bill that would cut corporate tax rates.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 90 cents to $33.09

The Wall Street Journal said Disney restarted talks to buy some of Fox's assets.

CVS Health Corp., down $3.43 to $71.69

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager agreed to buy health insurer Aetna for $69 billion.

GNC Holdings Inc., down 13 cents to $5.26

The nutrition supplement company canceled a sale of senior notes and its plans to borrow more as it considers other options to raise funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $1.86 to $50.13

The jewelry retailer said regulators are investigating its credit practices, promotions and payment-protection products.

Applied Materials Inc., down $2.14 to $49.77

Technology companies continued to struggle Monday and some of the largest losses went to chipmakers.

Qualcomm Inc., down 93 cents to $64.56

Rival chipmaker Broadcom, which has offered to buy Broadcom, nominated a group of directors to replace Qualcomm's board.