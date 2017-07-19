Companies offer quirky perks like guitar lessons, tattoos

NEW YORK — Jul 19, 2017, 11:02 AM ET
In this Friday, July 14, 2017, photo, Meg Dowaliby, along with her colleagues behind, wears Bose noise-canceling headphones, a perk of her job, as she works at her computer at Geniuslink in Seattle. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. Many owners also provide the extras because they want staffers to have a humane, rewarding, even fun work environment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

At some companies, along with 401(k)s, there are sabbaticals, massages, or home maid service. Or a chance to spend a month working at the company's office in Italy.

Some small and medium-sized companies are offering quirky and enviable perks like these to attract and keep the best workers. They say they want staffers to have a rewarding environment — something likely to resonate as people who deal with work email and respond to texts at all hours demand more satisfaction at work.

Neil Vaswani, CEO of benefits consultant Corestream, says bosses are recognizing that they need to give something above and beyond to reward staffers for the extra demands on their time.