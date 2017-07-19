Companies offer quirky perks like guitar lessons, tattoos

At some companies, along with 401(k)s, there are sabbaticals, massages, or home maid service. Or a chance to spend a month working at the company's office in Italy.

Some small and medium-sized companies are offering quirky and enviable perks like these to attract and keep the best workers. They say they want staffers to have a rewarding environment — something likely to resonate as people who deal with work email and respond to texts at all hours demand more satisfaction at work.

Neil Vaswani, CEO of benefits consultant Corestream, says bosses are recognizing that they need to give something above and beyond to reward staffers for the extra demands on their time.