ConocoPhillips and PrivateBancorp climb; Lululemon plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $15.54 to $50.76

The yoga apparel maker's sales forecast fell far short of investor expectations.

ConocoPhillips, up $4.05 to $50

The company agreed to sell most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy for $13.2 billion in cash and stock.

PrivateBancorp Inc., up $2.80 to $59

CIBC raised the price it is paying to buy the bank holding company to $4.9 billion in cash and stock.

Lindsay Corp., up $6.42 to $87.81

The irrigation equipment maker said its international sales jumped in its latest quarter.

Progress Software Inc., up 68 cents to $29.35

The business software maker's quarterly results were better than analysts expected.

Science Applications International Corp., down $11.28 to $74.97

The information technology company said a drop in contract work and other problems affected its business in its latest quarter.

NRG Energy Inc., down 36 cents to $18.37

Utilities and other companies that pay big dividends lagged the market Thursday as bond yields rose.

Extreme Networks Inc., up 92 cents to $7.38

The network infrastructure equipment maker agreed to buy a business from Brocade Communications.