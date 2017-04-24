CR Bard and Fifth Third Bancorp surge while Ventas sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
C.R. Bard Inc., up $49.34 to $302.41
The medical technology company agreed to be bought by Becton Dickinson for $317 a share, or $24 billion.
PPG Industries Inc., up $2.07 to $108.01
The paint and coatings maker raised its offer for Dutch company Akzo Nobel to about $28.8 billion.
Hasbro Inc., up $5.67 to $101.70
The toy company's quarterly profit and sales were stronger than analysts expected.
FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., up 58 cents to $7.90
The hotel real estate investment trust agreed to be bought by competitor RLJ Lodging Trust.
Illinois Tool Works Inc., up $4.89 to $139.76
The equipment manufacturer raised its annual guidance after it reported a better-than-expected first quarter.
Ventas Inc., down $1.15 to $64.63
Real estate investment trusts dropped as income-seeking investors focused on bonds.
Fifth Third Bancorp, up 71 cents to $25.33
Bank stocks soared Monday as bond yields increased sharply and interest rates increased.
Lennox International Inc., down $4.11 to $168.32
The manufacturer of furnaces and air conditioners had a strong first quarter, but its profit margins were disappointing.