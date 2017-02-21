CSX railroad's top 2 executives retiring this spring

The top two CSX executives plan to retire this spring from the railroad that is in discussions with a hedge fund seeking to install the executive who led Canadian Pacific's turnaround.

CSX Corp. said Tuesday that its Chairman and CEO Michael Ward and President Clarence Gooden will both retire at the end of May. Previously, Ward had planned to work through 2019 before retiring.

CSX said it has promoted Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Fredrik Eliasson to president.

The railroad said Eliasson's appointment isn't meant to pre-empt discussions with Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge hedge fund about Hunter Harrison becoming CSX's next CEO.

But CSX has called for a special shareholder meeting this spring, so investors can weigh in on the demands the hedge fund is making.