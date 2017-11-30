CVS, Kroger and Costco climb while Juniper slumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Barnes & Noble Inc., down 90 cents to $6.90
The bookseller reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales, in part because it lacked a hot seller to match last year's "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child."
Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.75 to $27.76
Nokia said it's not in talks to buy the computer network equipment maker and isn't preparing an offer.
Michaels Cos., up $2.25 to $21.60
The arts and crafts store disclosed a larger quarterly profit than Wall Street had forecast.
CVS Health Corp., up $3.20 to $76.60
The Wall Street Journal reported that CVS is close to buying health insurer Aetna for as much as $205 a share.
Kroger Co., up $1.48 to $25.86
The grocery store's profit and revenue were both stronger than analysts expected.
Verizon Communications Inc., up 99 cents to $50.89
The company said it plans to start selling wireless home broadband next year.
Costco Wholesale Club Corp., up $6.90 to $184.43
The wholesale club reported strong sales for the month of November.
Jack in the Box Inc., down $1.30 to $103.51
The burger chain's fourth-quarter profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.