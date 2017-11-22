Deere and Axalta climb while Hewlett Packard Enterprise dips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Deere & Co., up $6.02 to $145.25
The farm equipment maker had a strong quarter and its annual forecast was better than analysts expected.
HP Inc., down $1.12 to $21.34
The PC and printer maker couldn't hang on to its big recent gains in spite of a solid quarterly report.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.02 to $13.10
The data center hardware company said CEO Meg Whitman will retire in February.
Chevron Corp., up 74 cents to $115.91
Oil prices climbed on reports OPEC may extend its cuts in production.
Axalta Coating Systems Inc., up $1.63 to $35.50
The coatings company said it's in talks with Nippon Paint about a possible sale.
Emerson Electric Co., up $1.53 to $61.88
Rockwell Automation rejected another buyout offer from Emerson, this one worth about $29 billion.
GameStop Corp., up 64 cents to $17.37
The video game retailer had a better-than-expected quarter as hardware and collectible sales climbed.
Guess Inc., down $2.33 to $15.62
The clothing company reported weak revenue in the third quarter as U.S. sales fell.