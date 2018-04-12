Delta: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Delta Air Lines Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter net income of $547 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $9.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.88 billion.

Delta shares have dropped 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 1 percent. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

