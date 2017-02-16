Delta says it will bring back meals on some long US flights

Food could be making a comeback in U.S. economy class, where passengers must either schlep their own meals on board or make do with pretzels and peanuts.

Delta says it will start serving meals to all passengers on 12 long-haul routes over the next several weeks. They have been on Honolulu flights since last August.

Airlines took away free sandwiches and similar fare after an industry downturn during the worldwide financial crisis. (Delta dropped meals in economy in 2001.) The carriers returned to profitability and went on a spree of buying new jets and hiring more employees. The meals, however, didn't come back.