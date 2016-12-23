How the Dow Jones Industrial Average Finished Friday

Wall Street traders sometimes root for year-end "Santa Claus rallies," but on Friday, hardly a creature was stirring as stocks finished slightly higher on the quietest day of trading in more than a year. Health care companies brought in most of the gains.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average added 14.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,933.81.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 2.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,263.79.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 15.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,462.69.

The Russell 2000 jumped 8.85 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,371.51.

For the week:

The Dow rose 90.40 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 picked up 5.72 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq gained 25.53 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 climbed 7.11 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,508.78 points, or 14.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 219.85 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 455.28 points, or 9.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 235.62 points, or 20.7 percent.