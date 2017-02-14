Dr Pepper Snapple and Popeyes sink; General Motors leaps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down 42 cents to $93.07

The snack and drink maker's earnings and profit forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates.

General Motors Co., up $1.72 to $37.24

French automaker PSA Group said it might buy GM's struggling European unit Opel.

RetailMeNot Inc., up $1.40 to $10.35

The online coupon company's results were better than analysts expected.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., down $4.57 to $66.25

The restaurant chain gave up yesterday's gains after the New York Post reported that the company is unlikely to be acquired.

Cigna Corp., up 83 cents to $146.68

The health insurer said it is rejecting Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and suing the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer.

Cynosure Inc., up $14.43 to $65.93

The medical device company agreed to be bought by Hologic for $66 per share, or $1.57 billion.

TransUnion Inc., up $3.29 to $37.43

The credit reporting company announced quarterly results that were stronger than expected.

Public Storage, down $3.16 to $216.90

Real estate investment companies slumped Tuesday as bond yields jumped.