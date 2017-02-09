Dunkin' Brands and Viacom Jump While Twitter Dives

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Cigna Corp., up 30 cents to $148.14
A federal judge rejected Aetna's bid to buy its rival health insurer because of potentially reduced competition and higher costs.
Twitter Inc., down $2.31 to $16.41
The social media network forecast weaker earnings than analysts had hoped.
Dunkin' Brands Inc., up $2.16 to $54.13
The restaurant chain reported better results at Dunkin' Donuts stores and stronger-than-expected earnings and sales.
Coty Inc., down $1.72 to $18.32
The beauty products retailer's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts as a business it bought from Procter & Gamble struggled.
Dun & Bradstreet Corp., down $20.59 to $101.88
The business information company expects less revenue from a partnership with Salesforce and its forecast for revenue growth disappointed analysts.
Viacom Inc., up $1.82 to $43.89
The film and TV company had a strong first quarter and announced a plan to turn around its business.
Gannett Co., up 35 cents to $9.05
The newspaper publisher bounced back from a recent slump after its profit and revenue topped estimates.
Vista Outdoor Inc., down $4.79 to $20.95
The maker of firearms and accessories gave a weak forecast for 2017 and took a $449 million charge as its business worsened.