DuPont, Impax Labs gain, G-III Apparel slides

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
DuPont Inc., up 98 cents to $80.58
Regulators in the European Union approved the chemical company's combination with Dow Chemical.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.23 to $19.69
The retailer's fourth quarter disappointed investors and it said demand for outerwear fell.
Impax Laboratories Inc., up $3.45 to $12.70
The generic drugmaker named former Allergan chairman Paul Bisaro as its new CEO.
Weatherford International PLC, up 47 cents to $6.36
The oilfield services company announced a joint venture with competitor Schlumberger.
Envision Healthcare Corp., up 53 cents to $64.78
The physician outsourcing and medical transportation company continued to rise after the demise of the Republican-backed health care bill.
M&T Bank Corp., down 80 cents to $154.17
Banks continued to tumble along with bond yields.
Welltower Inc., up 46 cents to $70.13
High-dividend stocks including real estate companies rose as bond yields fell.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 43 cents to $33.91
The price of gold jumped, sending mining companies higher.