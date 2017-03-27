DuPont, Impax Labs gain, G-III Apparel slides

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

DuPont Inc., up 98 cents to $80.58

Regulators in the European Union approved the chemical company's combination with Dow Chemical.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $3.23 to $19.69

The retailer's fourth quarter disappointed investors and it said demand for outerwear fell.

Impax Laboratories Inc., up $3.45 to $12.70

The generic drugmaker named former Allergan chairman Paul Bisaro as its new CEO.

Weatherford International PLC, up 47 cents to $6.36

The oilfield services company announced a joint venture with competitor Schlumberger.

Envision Healthcare Corp., up 53 cents to $64.78

The physician outsourcing and medical transportation company continued to rise after the demise of the Republican-backed health care bill.

M&T Bank Corp., down 80 cents to $154.17

Banks continued to tumble along with bond yields.

Welltower Inc., up 46 cents to $70.13

High-dividend stocks including real estate companies rose as bond yields fell.

Newmont Mining Corp., up 43 cents to $33.91

The price of gold jumped, sending mining companies higher.