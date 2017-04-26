Edwards Lifesciencse and Deckers rise; US Steel plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

United States Steel Corp., down $8.33 to $22.78

The steel maker lowered its annual estimates with its flat-rolled-products business struggling.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $10.38 to $109.30

The medical device maker had a strong first quarter and raised its projections for the year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $1.81 to $60.55

The maker of Ugg boots, Teva sandals and other footwear said it may put itself up for sale.

Baxter International Inc., up $2.38 to $55.59

The health care products company beat Wall Street expectations in the first quarter and increased its guidance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $9.20 to $168.01

The scientific instrument company added to a rally among health care stocks with a strong quarter and better forecasts.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down $5.43 to $92.98

The drink and snack maker trimmed its revenue forecasts after its sales disappointed investors.

Macerich Co., down $1.69 to $62.11

Real estate investment trust and other high-dividend stocks continued to slump as bond yields rose further.

Seagate Technology PLC, down $8.50 to $42.01

The electronic storage company announced weaker sales than investors had anticipated.