Edwards Lifesciencse and Deckers rise; US Steel plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
United States Steel Corp., down $8.33 to $22.78
The steel maker lowered its annual estimates with its flat-rolled-products business struggling.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $10.38 to $109.30
The medical device maker had a strong first quarter and raised its projections for the year.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $1.81 to $60.55
The maker of Ugg boots, Teva sandals and other footwear said it may put itself up for sale.
Baxter International Inc., up $2.38 to $55.59
The health care products company beat Wall Street expectations in the first quarter and increased its guidance.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $9.20 to $168.01
The scientific instrument company added to a rally among health care stocks with a strong quarter and better forecasts.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down $5.43 to $92.98
The drink and snack maker trimmed its revenue forecasts after its sales disappointed investors.
Macerich Co., down $1.69 to $62.11
Real estate investment trust and other high-dividend stocks continued to slump as bond yields rose further.
Seagate Technology PLC, down $8.50 to $42.01
The electronic storage company announced weaker sales than investors had anticipated.