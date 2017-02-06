European Central Bank Head Rebuffs US Claims on Euro

The head of the European Central Bank has pushed back against Trump administration claims that Germany gets unfair trade advantage from a too-low euro.

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi cited a U.S. Treasury report and said that euro member Germany "has not engaged in persistent, one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets."

Draghi told members of the European Parliament that "we are not currency manipulators."

Peter Navarro, head of the U.S. National Trade Council, has said euro member Germany is exploiting what he called a "grossly undervalued" currency.