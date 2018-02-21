Eurozone economy showing signs of continued strong growth

A closely monitored economic survey of the 19-country eurozone has found business activity cooling in February but still remaining near decade highs.

Financial information firm IHS Markit says Wednesday that its main gauge of business activity across manufacturing and services — the so-called purchasing managers' index — slipped to 57.5 in February from the previous month's 12-year high of 58.8.

The monthly survey, which forms part of the European Central Bank's thinking when it comes to setting policy, has been one of the main indicators showing the strengthening recovery across the countries using the euro currency. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, thinks the region could be headed for quarterly growth of 0.9 percent in the first three months of the year.