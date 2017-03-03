Eurozone retail trade slips in January, 3rd straight decline

Retail trade in the 19-nation eurozone slipped 0.1 percent in January compared with the previous month, with Germany and France leading the decline.

European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that the small decline followed bigger falls in the two previous months. There was a 0.1 percent decline in sales of food, drinks and tobacco and a 0.2 percent drop in trade of non-food products.

The picture was uneven across eurozone countries, with retail trade in heavyweights Germany and France declining 0.8 percent while there were gains in some other countries.

For the full 28-nation EU, retail trade was up 0.1 percent in January compared with December.