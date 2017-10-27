Exxon beats Street 3Q forecasts

Exxon is reporting third-quarter net income of $3.97 billion, with the price of U.S. crude futures up 5 percent this year.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 93 cents, beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $66.17 billion, easily beating the expectations for industry analysts for $63.51 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., which have fallen 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year, rose slightly before the opening bell Friday.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM