Exxon Mobil and NantHealth skid while FMC and TRC surge

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
FMC Corp., up $8.09 to $69.59
The chemicals company will sell its health and nutrition unit to DuPont and buy part of DuPont's crop protection business.
WhiteWave Foods Co., up 50 cents to $56.15
The organic food company said its $10 billion sale to Danone will close soon.
TRC Cos., up $5.50 to $17.45
The engineering and consulting services company agreed to be acquired by investment firm New Mountain Capital.
DXP Enterprises Inc., up $5.13 to $37.87
The industrial products company posted strong sales in the fourth quarter and said it thinks business will improve this year.
BlackBerry Ltd., up 80 cents to $7.75
The mobile phone company reported a surprise fourth-quarter adjusted profit.
NantHealth Inc., down 14 cents to $4.95
The health care information technology company disclosed disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.
AutoNation Inc., down $1.20 to $42.29
Auto dealership companies were among Friday's decliners.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.69 to $82.01
Energy companies continued to lag the market, as they did throughout the first quarter of 2017.