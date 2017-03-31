Exxon Mobil and NantHealth skid while FMC and TRC surge

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

FMC Corp., up $8.09 to $69.59

The chemicals company will sell its health and nutrition unit to DuPont and buy part of DuPont's crop protection business.

WhiteWave Foods Co., up 50 cents to $56.15

The organic food company said its $10 billion sale to Danone will close soon.

TRC Cos., up $5.50 to $17.45

The engineering and consulting services company agreed to be acquired by investment firm New Mountain Capital.

DXP Enterprises Inc., up $5.13 to $37.87

The industrial products company posted strong sales in the fourth quarter and said it thinks business will improve this year.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 80 cents to $7.75

The mobile phone company reported a surprise fourth-quarter adjusted profit.

NantHealth Inc., down 14 cents to $4.95

The health care information technology company disclosed disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

AutoNation Inc., down $1.20 to $42.29

Auto dealership companies were among Friday's decliners.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.69 to $82.01

Energy companies continued to lag the market, as they did throughout the first quarter of 2017.