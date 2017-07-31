Facebook and Discovery Communications dip; Charter rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Charter Communications Inc., up $21.65 to $391.91

Bloomberg News reported that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is considering buying Charter.

Discovery Communications Inc., down $2.20 to $24.60

The cable channel operator agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive for $90 a share, or almost $12 billion.

Range Resources Corp., down 76 cents to $21.11

Natural gas companies traded lower as the price of that fuel dropped.

Facebook Inc., down $3.20 to $169.25

Technology companies declined and the social media network returned some of its gains from last week.

Dynavax Technologies Inc., up $6.60 to $15.85

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said it believes the company's hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B is safe.

CME Group Inc., up $1.34 to $122.62

Banks and other financial companies did better than the rest of the market on Monday.

Sonic Automotive Inc., down $1.20 to $18.15

The auto dealer cut its annual profit forecast after its earnings in the second quarter fell short of analysts' estimates.

Armstrong World Industries Inc., up $4.05 to $48.55

The ceiling and wall manufacturer raised its annual forecasts after a solid second-quarter report.